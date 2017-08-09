QC Football Club to Represent Philippines in 2017 Gothia in China

Mayor Herbert Bautista on Monday, 7 August 2017, led city officials in sending off the U-13 team of the Quezon City Football Club (QCFC) will represent the Philippines in the Gothia Cup 2017, under age 13 category for boys, to be held in Shenyang, China from August 12 to 20.

A total of 21 young athletes, with age ranging from 11 to 12, are scheduled to leave for China on August 12 with four coaching staff in partnership with the Laos Football Club.

The QC Football Club headed by retired Marine Colonel Jameel RM Jaymalin is under the Quezon City Street Soccer League Organizing Committee.

More than 40 countries will compete in the Gothia Cup 2017. The Gothia Cup is the largest world youth football tournament.

“This year nagkaroon ng invitation ang Gotiah Cup. Ito ang pinakamalaking world youth football tournament. Nagpadala sila ng invitation kay Mayor Herbert Bautista kaya nakipag-usap ang Quezon City Football Club kay Mayor Bautista at Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte kung pwede itong magpadala ng team,” QCFC coaching staff JayR Ubales said.

The team members of QC Football Club are the selected young football players from different communities in Quezon City, including Barangays Payatas, Socorro, Sto. Cristo, Tatalon, and Culiat.

The QC Football Club has competed in the Pilipinas Cup and placed 4th in the Borneo Cup 2016.

“Usually financial grants ang ibinibigay ng Quezon City government sa Quezon City Football Club. Kami’y natutuwa sa sinabi nina Mayor Bautista at Vice Mayor Joy na magpasa o mag-submit kami ng proposal kung paano mapapalaganap ang hilig sa football sa buong city at lahat ng barangay magkaroon ng football program,” QCFC coaching staff Ubales said.

“Malaki ang pasasalamat namin talaga sa Quezon City government. Kung hindi dahil sa support nito ay hindi magiging possible na makapagpadala tayo ng mga players sa ibang bansa. Pangatlong beses na itong magko-compete sa soccer football internationally. Hindi lang naman ang prestige na tayo ang magrerepresent sa Pilipinas kundi ‘yung pagbabago sa buhay ng mga bata na naibibigay ng pagtulong ng city government. Bukod sa monetary consideration, mas malaki ang tulong ng city sa development ng mga bata,” he added.(PAISO QC/RJB/SDL/PIA-NCR)