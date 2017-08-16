Ridesharing Startup Arcade City Launches Mobile App Everywhere in the Philippines

Ridesharing company Arcade City launched its mobile app this month to the Apple and Android app stores, now available everywhere in the Philippines.

Arcade City is recruiting and activating drivers same-day all across the Philippines to provide service in the gap left by Uber’s abrupt withdrawal yesterday.

After Uber similarly withdrew last year from Austin, Texas (USA), Arcade City built the world’s first self-governing ridesharing network, now totaling over 43,000 members. Arcade City Austin has provided safe, reliable city-wide transportation in Austin for the past fifteen months. Riders and drivers in Austin communicate directly and coordinate rides with no corporate intermediary. The community sets its own standards for driver vetting and other policies.

Arcade City embraces a new peer-to-peer model of ridesharing. Instead of controlling drivers from a corporate headquarters, Arcade City frees drivers to build up their own transportation businesses like true entrepreneurs.

Drivers are free to set their own rates, build their own recurring customer base, and offer additional services like deliveries or roadside assistance. Riders can review driver profiles in advance and choose the driver they prefer.

“When 66,000 drivers are put out of a job overnight, the suffering is not felt by the corporations and bureaucrats who made the decision,” said Arcade City founder & CEO Christopher David. “The suffering is felt by the stranded riders and the jobless drivers who may now have difficulty providing for their families. That is wrong — and Arcade City will do whatever we can to fix it.”

Arcade City is the world’s first and only ridesharing company providing reliable transportation to a major city with zero operating expenses in the region. Thanks to sustainable growth, Arcade City is on track to become the world’s first profitable ridesharing company in Q4 2017. Arcade City has announced plans to allow drivers to share in the profits by issuing a blockchain-based crypto-equity token allowing for driver ownership and community governance.

Arcade City now launches its mobile app to help grow new peer-to-peer ridesharing networks in countries all over the world.

For more information including app download links, visit the website.