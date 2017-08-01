San Antonio Women Manage Egg-Laying Business

First-hand egg products are now laid freshly for the customers in San Antonio, Siquijor.

The place is now known for egg-laying poultry business in Siquijor province.

Through the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Barangay San Antonio received livelihood funds through the Sustainable Livelihood Program Association (SLPA) of San Antonio.

Before it all began, the 28 members of the association were generally housewives who dreamt of having their own poultry business. Now, with the livelihood program provided by the DSWD, the hope was materialized in 2016.

The association welcomed this program through bayanihan. All women members of the association decided to work out the poultry house, water source and garden area by their own strength.

Spearheaded by Remilyn V. Omoc-oc, SLPA President, the desired business is now a reality. The association received the fund from the DSWD through the SLP with the total amount of Php 266,000. 00 for the egg-laying poultry business on April 28-29, 2017. The fund is solely for the 28 members.

On June 4, 2017, the association received the 262 heads of Lohman Chicken delivered to them. It cost Php 98,250.00.

The business began on June 11, 2017. The chickens started to lay eggs everyday up to this time. “Nakat-un mi unsaon pag buhi niining mga egg-laying chickens. Nakadugang kini og income sa matag usa kanamo. (We learned now how to manage the egg-laying chicken business. It gives us additional income),” said Remilyn.

The association extends extra effort in taking care of the chicken for a suitable egg production. Recently, more than a hundred eggs are being produced each day.

“Dili magkapariha ang gidak-on sa itlog nga makuha kada adlaw (The eggs produced every day varies in size),” said Rene Fe P. Nemeño, SLPA Treasurer. The eggs are sold at 160-170 pesos per tray. At least five (5) trays are distributed to different markets daily. To sum it up, with a total of 30 eggs per tray, the group already sold at least 2,973 eggs since June 11 to July 14, 2017. In one month, the association already acquired Php 14,360.00 gross income out from the eggs.

The SLPA also initiates in selling the chicken dung at Php 100.00 for one (1) sack. The group gathers the chicken dung once every three (3) days. Fortunately, buyers come along to get some as a source of fertilizer. Moreover, the group has also planted vegetables like kamote, talong, okra, kangkong, petsay and beans.

“Mapasalamaton kaayo ming mga membro sa DSWD Pantawid diri sa Brgy. San Antonio, Siquijor. Pinaagi sa proyekto na gihatag sa SLP nga egg-laying poultry, nakakita mi’g rason nga magkahi-usa para mahimo ning among manokan. Daghang Salamat sa tanan, DSWD. (As DSWD 4Ps in Brgy. San Antonio, Siquijor, we are grateful for this egg-laying livelihood project given by SLP. Through this project, we are motivated to unite ourselves for us to be able to carry out this egg-laying poultry project),” shared Rene Fe.