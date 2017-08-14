SEAGF Sports Leaders Want Philippines to Host 2019 SEAG

Senior sports officials of the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) want Philippines to host the 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG), according to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) director Cynthia Carreon.

Carreon, who is also the chef-de-mission of the Philippine delegation in the 29th SEAG in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Aug 19-30) on Friday told Philippine News Agency (PNA) that her senior sports official counterparts in SEAGF told her that “they want” the Philippines to host the 2019 regional biennial sports.

Carreon’s revelation came after attending the chef-de-mission meeting with regards to the forthcoming SEAG in Kuala Lumpur. She said the meeting was aimed at ensuring that “all systems” are in place-support services, transportation and security for all delegates.

“Everybody wants us to continue to host the 2019 SEAG,” said Carreon, adding, “we won’t say anything because we still wants you to (host).”

Weeks now, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has been clamoring that Philippines must host the biennial meet, stressing that –sports is one way of curbing the drug menace, instill character and promote healthy lifestyle.

Carreon, however clarified : “ It’s the National Olympic Committee (NOC) –Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) that will announce whether or not our country will host the regional meet.”

Earlier, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chair William “Butch” Ramirez announced that the government has withdrawn its support to the hosting of the regional sports conclave. He cited the threat of terrorism and security as the reasons .and the funds intended for the hosting instead be channeled for the rehabilitation of Marawi City.

In Thursday’s send off , Ramirez said its agency will adhere to whatever the decision of Malacanang about the Philippines hosting of the games.

In case the Philippines will host the games in 2019, it will be the fourth time since its first hosting in 1981. Other hosting was in 1991 and 2005, where the Philippines captured the overall championship. The Philippines joined the regional meet in 1977.