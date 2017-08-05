SEAOIL Introduces Lifetime Fuel Supply Promo

SEAOIL, the country’s largest independent fuel player, has launched the first raffle promo, “Lifetime Free Gas, Oh My Gas” whereby 4 lucky motorists will receive a lifetime supply of SEAOIL fuels.

Aside from the 4 main prizes of lifetime SEAOIL fuels, there will be a total of 30 winners of PHP10,000 worth of SEAOIL gift cards, as well as over 30,000 instant prizes including PHP10, PHP20, PHP100 and PHP500 worth of discounts on SEAOIL fuels and PHP100 on SEAOIL lubricants via “peel-off” cards.

To qualify, a customer must submit receipts totaling PHP500 worth of SEAOIL Extreme 97, Extreme 95, Extreme U, Extreme Diesel fuels and or SEAOIL lubricants to any SEAOIL station nationwide to be eligible for a raffle entry, which includes an instant prize, peel-off card.

The “Lifetime Free Gas, Oh My Gas” promo will run from Aug. 14 to Nov. 14, 2017 and winners will be announced during 3 monthly draws on Sept. 15, Oct. 16 and Nov. 28.

Following through on the company’s recent product quality campaign, which highlights SEAOIL’s top 3 qualities — SEAOIL fuels are imported from Japan, South Korea and Singapore which ensure world-class quality; SEAOIL fuels are monitored and tested at least 3 times daily at retail stations for consistency; and SEAOIL fuels are the only ones in the Philippines powered with “STP” (brand) additives, known for superior engine clean-up and keep-clean properties resulting in improved performance.

“We have always stood by the quality and performance of our fuels and this is our way of thanking our loyal customers whom we call, ‘SEAOIL believers’ for patronizing our products,” said SEAOIL CEO Glenn Yu.

Meanwhile, Yu also announced that SEAOIL is building its biggest station to date, a PHP600 million collaboration between SEAOIL and Citymall commercial centers, the 2-hectare SEAOIL-Citymall Mega Station which will be situated in the Manila-bound lane near the Concepcion exit of the Subic-Clark-Tarlac-Expressway (SCTEX).

“This is definitely an exciting time for us as we gear and pump up all of our 400 stations nationwide. SEAOIL believers all over the country will have a chance to be part of this celebration,” Yu said. (AAA/PNA)