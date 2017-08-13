SM Supermarket is PRA’s Best Supermarket for 2016

SM Supermarket brought home the Philippine Retailers Association’s (PRA) Best Supermarket award for 2016 at the recently concluded 20th Outstanding Filipino Retailers and Shopping Centers of the Year Awards. The PRA Award is one of the most prestigious awards given to companies based on their criteria that touch on products, operations, sales and marketing, social consciousness, and reputation.

SM Supermarket continues SM Markets’ three-year PRA winning streak that started with SM Supermarket and SM Hypermarket winning Best Supermarket and Best Hypermarket awards in 2014. The following year, Savemore Market and SM Hypermarket won Best Supermarket and Best Hypermarket with SM Hypermarket reaching Hall of Fame status for its back-to-back win. And now, SM Supermarket keeps the streak alive for the group maintaining SM Markets’ lead in the food retailing industry.

Aside from its three-year PRA recognition, SM Markets’ success is evident in the numerous citations and awards it has received including thirty top tax payer awards from various cities and municipalities, being the first chain of supermarkets to receive three Corporate Gold and 163 store level Gold Bagwis seals of service excellence from the Department of Trade and Industry for its sincerity in serving and protecting consumer rights and welfare. SM Markets owes its success to the millions of shoppers who choose to shop and support SM Markets since it opened its first store in 1985.