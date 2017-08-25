SoKor Students undergo Internship in Cebu

Ten South Korean college students started their internship program in Cebu Provincial Capitol Tuesday, August 22, after Capitol signed a “commitment of internship” with Busan Foundation for International Cooperation (BFIC).

“We want the Busan youth to interact so they should have a feel of the world before they join permanent job of their liking,” said Alok K. Roy, Secretary General of BFIC.

BFIC is established and funded by Busan City government, the second most populated city next to Seoul, in South Korea.

Provincial Administrator Mark Tolentino and Roy signed a commitment of internship Monday, August 21, in front of the ten students from Pukyeong National University.

“We’re very eager to reciprocate the generosity they have shown us,” said Tolentino.

He said many Cebuanos and Capitol officials had been to Busan through the years because of their sisterhood agreement with the metropolitan city way back in 2011.

“Hopefully from friendship, we would not only gain better understanding but more venues for cooperation. Moving forward ato gyud nang gipaningkamutan,” Tolentino added.

Intern students, nine female and one male, are mostly from 3rd and 4th year college of different courses specializing in different fields.

“We want to have cultural experience here in Cebu. I am very much interested in Philippine culture as we have many Filipinos there,” said Jeoung Eun Eo.

Eun Eo belongs to the English department majoring in Business Administration at Pukyeong National University in Busan.

The students will have their eight-day stay in the Philippines which comprises of a four-day internship at the Capitol and another four-day orientation and familiarity tour.

“I’m hoping that the students will enjoy and learn about our culture. They are also here to do a bit of office works so hopefully they get a little bit of training,” said Tolentino.

“The scope of the internship and the manner in which the student will be assigned is to be determined through consultation among province of Cebu, Busan Foundation for International Cooperation and the student of Pukyeong National University,” read a provision of the Commitment of Internship.

The Commitment also provides that the student undertakes to abide by any employment rules set out by the Province of Cebu to facilitate internship.

It further states that the student agrees also to follow instructions and accept supervision throughout the internship period.

Apart from Eun Eo, other students for the internship program are Kim Seo Rin, Song Hye Won, Kwen A Young, Kim So Young, Cho Ha Jeong, Kim Jihyeon, Park Minhee, Yeo Euijoo, and the lone male student Choi Chanyoung, said Kim Bomin, manager of Eurasia Cooperation Center of BFIC.

Provincial Human Resource Management Officer Bhobby Nacorda and one of his staff Soffy Jane Enad toured the students around Capitol Monday morning. The students then toured around Cebu City in the afternoon.

