Sorongon, Kenyan Top Capitol Run

Veteran long distance runner Ruffa Sorongon ruled the 20K women’s open category of the 448th Cebu Province Founding Anniversary Run to win back-to-back titles in the annual race held this morning at the Capitol grounds.

Sorongon cruised her way to the finish line in one hour, 24 minutes and 27 seconds. She was followed by Lizane Abella with a time of 1:25:47 while Lovely Andrin clocked 1:42:34 to finish third place.

In the men’s side, Kenyan Eric Chepsiror won the title as he continued his dominance in the local scene with his last two victories came from Hunat Sugbu 7 and DyAB Kapamilya Run last June.

Chepsiror was followed by Cebuano Prince Joey Lee while fellow Kenyan runner Joseph Mururi came in third.

The top finishers in the 20K category received P10,000 for their efforts. The second and third placers went home with P7,000 and P5,000 respectively.

Capitol category

Forty-six-year old Arceli Namoc of the Accounting Department added another feather to her cap after she topped the 3K Capitol women’s division. It was the third straight time Namoc claimed the crown.

Completing the top three finishers were Rocelyn Zosa who settled for second place and Janice Ding who grabbed the third spot.

Ariel Rosales won the title in the 5K men’s Capitol category followed by Erniel Oporto and Albert Sacnanas.

