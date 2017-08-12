Study Tour on the Role of BMO & Member Companies in the German Dual Training System

The CCCI fosters its coordination, collaboration with various stakeholders and partners to uphold its commitment to shape and broaden the linkage between the academe and the industry.

To bring the academe closer to industry, CCCI has pushed this collaboration in order to produce the right workforce for the region.

In the initial implementation phase of the K to 12 Plus Project, the vital role of business membership organizations (BMO) such as chambers and industry associations was underlined. Their role is in coordinating the development and implementation of the pilot classes in Tourism/Hospitality, Construction, Food Manufacturing, Finance and Metalworking through different dual training models executed in the said clusters.

In line with this, K to 12 Plus Project partners CCCI and AFOS Foundation conducted a Study Tour on the Role of BMOs & Their Member Companies in the German Dual Training System last June 3 to 9 in the areas of Bonn and Cologne, Germany.

The delegation led by the President Melanie C. Ng of CCCI visited various German companies who assume responsibility for practical training. The delegates were also apprised on how the companies’ participation in dual training benefits their businesses.

The delegates of the Study Tour consisted of representatives from the concerned industry sectors, as well as BMOs, which form part of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Clusters.

Delegates were exposed to various companies such as those engaged in food processing/ packaging, butchery, and construction, which included talks with master craftsmen, skilled workers, surveyors and site managers. They were also engaged in discussions and presentations that focused on vocational training as hotel manager, specialist in hospitality industry, cook/assistant cook.

The Study Tour also intended to provide the delegates with inputs on how to institutionalize the interaction of the BMOs with their members and various players involved in dual training.

Further, the visit was meant to enhance capacities of local BMOS, and companies in the improvement of in-company training in order to substantially contribute to the development of an industry-responsive workforce duly recognized by the chambers/associations through an established Assessment, Certification & Accreditation System (ACAS).