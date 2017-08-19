SunPIOLOgy Evolves into a Bike-Run Event

The highly-anticipated annual fun run organized by Sun life Financial Philippines, will soon cater to both running and cycling enthusiasts, as it evolves into a two-fold event dubbed Sunpiology Duo.

Sunpiology Duo will come in two parts: Sun Life Cycle PH and Sun Life Resolution Run.

Sun Life Cycle PH will take place from November 18 to 19, 2017 at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig. Sun Life will be mounting the event in partnership with Sunrise Events, Inc., which is known for its flagship projects that focus on race organization and sports tourism. The contract signing between the two companies was held recently in Shangri-La Mactan in Cebu, with Sun Life CEO and Country Head Riza Mantaring, Sun Life brand ambassador Piolo Pascual, Sunrise Founder Wilfred Uytengsu, and Sunrise General Manager Princess Galura in attendance.

“We recognize cycling’s growing popularity in the Philippines, and this is our share in helping encourage more people to get into the sport,” Sun Life Chief Marketing Officer Mylene Lopa said. “Just as it is in our fun run, Sun Life Cycle PH will cater to different ages and will offer different categories.”

Sun Life Cycle PH will have a total of seven categories: Tricycle (100 meters for 2-3 year olds and 500 meters for 4-5 year olds), Kids Ride (5.5 km for 5-9 year olds), Junior Challenge (30 minutes for 10 year olds and above), Community Ride (20 km for 10 year olds and above), Foldies Community Ride (20 km for 10 year olds and above, The Challenge Ride (40 km for 14 year olds and above), and Ride with Robbie McEwen (40 km for 14 year olds and above). Registration is set to open soon.

Meanwhile, the Sun Life Resolution Run will happen on January 20, 2018. As with the previous years, Sun Life will once again mount the event with Run Rio and will offer 3k, 5k, and 10k categories. More details will be revealed in the coming months.

Promoting physical fitness, supporting worthwhile causes

Sunpiology Duo will likewise retain its charitable components, where it will continue to raise funds for the different causes it has been supporting for the past seven years. These include the education of scholars from Hebreo 12:1 Foundation and the diabetes awareness programs of the Institute of Studies for Diabetes Foundation, Inc., among others.

Moreover, Sunpiology Duo will continue to be a star-studded happening, with Star Magic celebrities, as well as ambassadors of Sun Life’s wellness community GoWell, expected to participate.

“With Sunpiology Duo, we can now cater to even more Filipinos who are eager to get a boost in their fitness journey and contribute to worthwhile causes while at it,” Lopa said. “It’s surely going to be an exciting event. We look forward to seeing our Sunpiology regulars, and we’re also eager to welcome those who will be joining us for the first time.”

For updates on Sunpiology Duo, follow @sunlifeph on Facebook, Instragram, and Twitter. More details will also be available soon on the website.