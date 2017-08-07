Swiss Technology to Reinforce Foundation of Philippines’ Tallest Bridge

“It takes a Swiss technology to permanently eliminate the threat of erosions near the foundation of Agas-Agas Bridge, the country’s tallest,” Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Southern Leyte District Engineer Ma. Margarita Junia bared.

In a press release, Junia stated that the installation of slope stabilization control system is a priority project next year for the DPWH field office here to curb the perennial problem of erosions. “The Swiss technology is seen as a permanent solution to rockfall and soil erosions near the bridge foundation,” she said.

“Based on our recent inspection, we have noticed a problem on the slopes of Agas-Agas Bridge which, if neglected, may weaken its foundation,” Junia quoted, adding that it needs PHP100 million to prevent rockfall and erosion threatening to ruin the bridge.

She added that the Southern Leyte field office will be the first in Eastern Visayas to pilot rock netting technology developed by Swiss firm, Geobrugg, a Switzerland-base world leader in design and fabrication of protection systems using high-tensile steel wire mesh and netting.

It was learned that Junia and DPWH Eastern Visayas Regional Director Edgar Tabacon recently visited Switzerland to observe how soil stabilization system works.

Their systems provide highly sustainable solutions for securing unstable slopes or for strengthening existing retaining structures and other conventional materials. It also secures loose rocks, blocky rocks, rock spurs, overhangs or unstable rock formation with highly irregular surface structures.

Located in Kahupian village in Sogod town, the Agas-Agas Bridge is a 90-minute drive from Tacloban, the capital city of Eastern Visayas region. Sogod town, on the other hand, is 62.4 kilometers from Maasin City.

To date, this bridge is the tallest column bridge that the DPWH had constructed with the aid from the Japanese government. This 350-meter linear bridge is supported by two piers from the ground and has a height of 292 feet above the ground. (ajc/rgc/PIA8-SoLeyte)