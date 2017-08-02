Tai O Heritage Hotel Hong Kong Wins Four Titles at the International Hotel Award 2017/18

Tai O Heritage Hotel Hong Kong has received 4 titles at the International Hotel Awards 2017/18. These include: ‘Hong Kong’s Best Small Hotel 2017/18′, ‘Hong Kong Best Classic Heritage Hotel 2017/18′, ‘International Five Stars Hotel 2017/18′ and in particular, Tai O Heritage Hotel is fortunate to be the regional winner of the ‘Asia Pacific’s Best Small Hotel 2017/18′, being the only hotel in Asia Pacific to receive this award title.

These prestigious honors were presented in the International Hotel Awards – Asia Pacific Award Ceremony 2017/18 that took place on 25th and 26th May at The Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park in Thailand.

“These achievements would not have been possible without the wholehearted support given by the Tai O Villagers, the Lantau Community, the Hong Kong Government, the former Tai O Police Station Marine Officers and each & every visitors that we received throughout these five years. All these drive us together in continuously making genuine commitment to preserve local cultural heritage and promoting sustainable tourism for Hong Kong,” said Mr. Daryl Ng JP, Director of Hong Kong Heritage Conservation Foundation Limited.

Initiated and operated as a non-profit social enterprise by Hong Kong Heritage Conservation Foundation Limited (HCF), Tai O Heritage Hotel Hong Kong is under Batch I of Hong Kong SAR Government Development Bureau’s ‘Revitalizing Historic Buildings through Partnership Scheme’.

Graded as a Grade II historic building by Hong Kong Antiquities Advisory Board in 2010, the 115-year-old colonial architecture had been transformed successfully from the Old Tai O Police Station to a nine-room heritage boutique hotel surrounded by lush greenery.

Tai O Heritage Hotel has received more than a million visitors and guests since it opened its door five years ago. By conserving the building of the Old Tai O Police Station and participating more than 100 community events, the Hotel not only strives to preserve the unique fishing village scenes and livelihood, but also works with the local community to turn Tai O into a popular ecotourism destination.

Tai O Heritage Hotel has gradually become one key member of the Tai O community, providing employment opportunities for Tai O and Lantau residents. To mark its 5th anniversary, the Hotel is organizing a series of celebration programs for Hong Kong citizens and tourists from overseas, through which the Hotel hopes to encourage continued support for heritage conservation and revitalization of Tai O.

The Hotel has won the Award of Merit at UNESCO 2013 Asia-Pacific Cultural Heritage Awards and has been voted as ‘Asia’s Leading Heritage Hotel 2016′ in World Travel Awards™.