Telecom Company to Build a Rehab Center in Cebu

A telecommunication company will build a drug rehabilitation center worth P35 million in Pinamungajan, southeast of Cebu, at no cost to the Cebu Province.

Governor Hilario P. Davide III recommended Dr. Jose Ma. V. Borromeo Memorial District Hospital in Pinamungajan as it fitted Globe Telecommunications’ requirement.

“We recommended Pinamungajan District Hospital kay dako man og space, kay ang ilang (Globe Telecom) requirement yuta ra gyud and ang details ana mobalik pa sila for MOA signing,” said Davide.

At present, Globe Telecom is conducting inspection in the 2,000 sq.m proposed area.

Globe representatives JP Gulay and Rofil Sheldon Magto met the governor last Friday, August 11, for discussion on the planned drug rehab center in Cebu.

“Silay mohimo then they will turn it over to us to maintain the facility, meaning we have to hire personnel, kita’y magpa-sweldo for the operation of the facility,” said Davide.

Once done, Globe officials assured that the company will not interfere in the center’s operations.

Davide stressed that the facility will be owned by the Cebu Provincial Government.

Globe, in coordination with Ayala Foundation, has built a drug rehabilitation facility in Marawi with a 70-bed capacity. Davide is hoping that the company will build a bigger 100-bed capacity facility here.

Ivy Durano-Meca, chief of Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) and representatives from Provincial Health Office (PHO) were also present during the meeting with Globe.

Meca earlier mentioned Globe’s proposal to Cebu Provincial Police Office director Eric Noble during the turnover of cash awards to PNP’s successful anti-illegal drugs operation last July 17 and the police official welcomed this development.

cebu.gov.ph