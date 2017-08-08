Three LGUs in CV Join Landmark Lighting to Mark ASEAN 50th Anniversary Today

Historical landmarks in Cebu, Dumaguete City and Panglao, Bohol will be lighted to mark the 50th anniversary celebration of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) today, August 8.

In Cebu City, its city government has chosen Fort San Pedro to be the historical landmark that will be lighted while the Campanario de Dumaguete or Bell Tower in Dumaguete City will be lighted during the simultaneous ceremonial lighting at 6p.m.

The local government unit of Panglao will also participate in the lighting at the Panglao Town Plaza.

The country’s grand celebration bears the theme, “Under One Light, we are One ASEAN”.

The cities of Dumaguete and Cebu and the municipality of Panglao are among the 63 key cities in the country that will participate in this big event.

Prior to the lighting, the Cebu City government has prepared cultural performances by the Cebu City Children’s Choir, Cultural Dance Troupe and Local Youth Development Office performers.

Councilor Margarita Osmena and her husband Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmena will be leading the celebration.

In Dumaguete City, the five bell tower project bands and Sandurot dancers will be delivering a cultural performance.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Information Agency in Central Visayas (PIA-7) extended its ASEAN FB Trivia.

The trivia, which aims to encourage participants to do research about ASEAN, has ended last July 31 as part of PIA-7’s advocacy campaign in promoting ASEAN.

Fayette Rinen, OIC Director of PIA – 7, said that the extended trivia will drum up the upcoming ASEAN 50th anniversary celebration.

For the whole month of July, there were already 64 winners from all over the country.

During this period, PIA -7 targets to have 128 winners from all its information centers in Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor. (fcr/Carmel Loise Matus/ PIA -7)