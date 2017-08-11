Traveloka Becomes First Indonesian Tech Company to Receive Two BrandZ Awards

Traveloka, Indonesia’s leading travel booking app for domestic and international destinations, was awarded as the #1 Most Powerful Indonesian Technology Brand and #1 Most Innovative Brand during the annual WPP BrandZ Indonesia awarding night on August 9, 2017, in Jakarta.

Traveloka ranked first in the “Most Powerful Indonesia Technology Brand” category with a 61.7% share, according to a research conducted by Kantar Millward Brown, establishing the company as a leader in Indonesia’s technology industry.

Traveloka also landed on the first rank of the “Most Innovative Brand” category with 144 index points, proving itself as a brand that is committed to pursuing innovations that ensure convenience through technology.

Dannis Muhammad, Traveloka Head of Marketing said, “We are honored to receive not just one but two awards from BrandZ. This achievement is indeed a result of the collective contributions of everyone in Traveloka’s talented team who are consistently focused in creating the best innovative products to enhance the convenience of traveling for our customers.”

“In the future, Traveloka will continue to deliver new innovations by focusing in its research and technology development projects to provide the best travel experience for all consumers,” Dannis added.

Ranjana Singh, WPP Indonesia and Vietnam said, “Traveloka has built a successful, innovative brand through the various relevant products and services that it offers, making Traveloka a brand that is well loved by Indonesian customers.”

Today, Southeast Asia has become an increasingly attractive market for global investors, in line with the steady growth of its internet penetration which currently covers 339.2 million people or 53% of the region’s total population.

As the biggest market in Southeast Asia, Indonesia is expected to be the driving force of the region’s digital industry. Various investments in the country highlight the market’s massive potential, including the recent USD 500 million funding raised by Traveloka from Expedia, East Ventures, Hillhouse Capital Group, JD.com and Sequoia Capital. The two awards received from BrandZ this year further establishes Traveloka’s position as the leading technology company in Indonesia.

This year marks Traveloka’s second and third awards from BrandZ after previously receiving the “One to Watch” award in 2016 with the highest brand potential score of 33% compared to other online companies in Indonesia.