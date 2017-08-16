Traveloka Takes SEA Games to Greater Heights with Exclusive Flight and Hotel Deals

Traveloka, a leading travel booking app for domestic and international destinations in Southeast Asia, has announced its participation in the upcoming 29th SEA Games and 9th ASEAN Para Games as a Gold Sponsor.

In support of its role as an official online travel partner, Traveloka is offering exclusive deals with savings up to 30 percent for selected flights, and up to 40 percent for hotel stays with its hotel partners in Malaysia.

Jointly known as Kuala Lumpur 2017 (KL2017), the SEA Games will run from 19 to 30 August, while the ASEAN Para Games will take place from 17 to 23 September. This is the 6th time for Malaysia to host the event since 1965.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said, “Traveloka as a brand embodies the spirit of KL2017, through perseverance and hard work, it has risen to become a significant player in Southeast Asia.“

Traveloka Country Manager for Malaysia and Singapore, Halif Hamzah, added that the company was proud to play a part in such a momentous event.

“We’re excited to support KL2017, as both the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games exemplify the spirit of perseverance and sportsmanship, bringing together the finest athletes in the region. In line with that, Traveloka aspires to achieve a similar level of excellence by becoming everyone’s go-to online travel booking platform across Southeast Asia; especially since we already have a strong presence in Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines,” he said.

Halif said that KL2017 is even more meaningful, as it coincides with the country’s 60th Independence Day celebration on 31 August, followed by Malaysia Day on 16 September.

The SEA Games sponsorship is part of Traveloka’s continuous effort to support the sports community in the region.

Previously, Traveloka was the main sponsor for GO-JEK Traveloka Liga 1, the highest professional level competition for football clubs in Indonesia and the longest travel match (home – away) in any football league in the world with 687,287 kilometers.

“Traveloka is delighted to welcome ASEAN to Malaysia with this special promotion. There’s a lot to discover and experience in Malaysia!,” he said. To snap up these deals, book on Traveloka from now until 31 August 2017.

For more information, visit https://traveloka.com/en-my/promotion/hello-malaysia.