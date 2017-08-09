UPS Expands Alcohol Shipping to Businesses and Consumers across Asia Pacific

UPS can now ship wine, beer, and spirits (liquor) to businesses and consumers in 10 destinations across Asia Pacific, comprising China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Macau. In Malaysia, only businesses can import wine and beer.

This expansion broadens the number of alcohol shipment destinations across UPS’s global network that permit the import of all three categories of alcohol – wine, beer, and spirits (liquor). Additionally, UPS can now serve 24 of the top 35 wine importing countries, and 9 of the top 25 spirits (liquor) importing countries globally.

Depending on the destination, orders can arrive at a retailer’s storefront or consumer’s home within three business days using one of the UPS Worldwide Express® shipping services, and within five business days using UPS Worldwide Expedited®. All alcohol shipments require an adult signature upon delivery to consumers.

Ross McCullough, President for UPS Asia Pacific, said, “Alcohol producers from around the world can take advantage of this significant expansion to gain coveted access to doing business in Asia Pacific, particularly in China, where a fast-growing middle class is driving demand for more expensive and premium goods such as imported alcohol.”

“Alcohol merchants and retailers, operators in the food and beverage sector, and consumers in the region can all benefit from a wider range of brands and price points to choose from, while continuing to receive their orders with the same speed, reliability, and traceability that UPS’s global transportation network provides,” McCullough added.

According to data from the China Association for Imports and Export of Wine and Spirits, China’s imports of bottled wines, beer, and spirits were valued at US$2.4 billion , US$666 million1, and more than US$890 million1 respectively for 2016. China is said to be the fifth-largest market for wine producers globally, and is slated to surpass the U.S. as the world’s third-largest wine importer by 2020 .

The top six countries exporting alcohol to China include France, Australia, Chile, Spain, Italy, and the United States . With the rising popularity of new distribution channels such as e-marketplaces, particularly among the younger generation of China’s burgeoning consumer market, stronger demand is expected for cross-border alcohol shipments originating from these countries.

Boeger, a small family-owned winery in Northern California, recently started global shipping. “It was hard telling our international visitors they couldn’t have our wine because we couldn’t get it to them,” said Tara De La Rosa, hospitality and logistics manager. “We are always looking for ways to expand globally and have our wines on tables around the world.”

De La Rosa and her team use Paperless™ Invoice to simplify customs clearance. The UPS shipping system helps wineries, breweries, and distilleries avoid delays by uploading all of the required alcohol-related documentation for each country.

UPS also provides automatic tracking and visibility, allowing Boeger and its customers to follow an order on its global journey. The customers will receive an email notification, in their own language, the day before the scheduled delivery.

The UPS Express shipping portfolio features three unique service levels: UPS Worldwide Express Plus™ for early morning delivery, UPS Express® for midday deliveries and UPS Express Saver™ for end-of-day deliveries.

For more details on how to ship alcohol to destinations in Asia Pacific, download a copy of UPS’s International Alcohol Shipping Guide.

Alcohol Shipments Can Be Delivered to the Following Countries Argentina* Denmark* Italy* Monaco* Slovenia* Austria* Dominican Republic Japan Netherlands* South Africa*** Belgium* Finland* Liechtenstein* New Zealand South Korea Bulgaria* France* Luxembourg* Norway* Sweden* Canada** Greece* Macau Philippines Switzerland* China Hong Kong Malaysia**** Portugal* Taiwan Cyprus* Hungary* Malta* Romania* Thailand Czech Republic* India** Mexico* Singapore United Kingdom*

*Only accepts Wine

**Some areas are restricted

***Only accepts Wine and Beer

****Only accepts Wine and Beer for businesses