Synopsis: Ridge of High Pressure Area (HPA) affecting Luzon and Visayas.

FORECAST: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies except for isolated light to occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds, and lightning will be experienced over Metro Cebu and the rest of Visayas. Light to moderate winds coming from the south to southwest will prevail over Visayas with slight to moderate seas.

OVER METRO CEBU:

Minimum Temperature: 25°C

Maximum Temperature: 33°C

Source: PAGASA