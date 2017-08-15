Visayas Weather Forecast: August 15, 2017

Synopsis: Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is affecting the Western section of Visayas.

FORECAST: Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and possible occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds and lightning due to thunderstorm will be experienced over Western Visayas. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies except for isolated light to occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds, and lightning due to thunderstorms will be experienced over Metro Cebu and the rest of Visayas. Light to moderate winds coming from the Southwest to South will prevail over Visayas with slight to moderate seas.

OVER METRO CEBU:

Minimum Temperature: 25°C

Maximum Temperature: 33°C

Source: PAGASA