Visayas Weather Forecast: August 2, 2017

Synopsis: Southwest Monsoon affecting the entire country.

FORECAST:

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms will be experienced over Metro Cebu and the rest of Central and Eastern Visayas. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will be experienced over Western Visayas.

Winds will be light to moderate coming from the Southwest to West with slight to moderate seas.

OVER METRO CEBU:

Minimum Temperature: 26°C

Maximum Temperature: 33°C

Source: PAGASA