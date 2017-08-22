Visayas Weather Forecast: August 22, 2017

Synopsis: At 3:00 am today, the center of TROPICAL STORM “ISANG” was estimated based on all available data at the vicinity of Itbayat, Batanes (20.7ºN, 121.8ºE) with maximum sustained winds of 80 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 97 km/h. It is forecast to move West at 20 km/h. Southwest Monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas.

FORECAST:

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and possible occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds and lightning due to thunderstorm will be experienced over the regions of Eastern and Western Visayas.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies except for isolated light to occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds and lightning will prevail over the rest of the Visayas.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the the southwest will prevail over whole Visayas and the coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

OVER METRO CEBU:

Minimum Temperature: 25°C

Maximum Temperature: 33°C

Source: PAGASA