Image Source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph Image Source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

Visayas Weather Forecast: August 22, 2017

Date Posted: August 22, 2017 | By Press Release

Visayas Weather Forecast: August 22, 2017

Date Posted: August 22, 2017 | By Press Release

Synopsis: At 3:00 am today, the center of TROPICAL STORM “ISANG” was estimated based on all available data at the vicinity of Itbayat, Batanes (20.7ºN, 121.8ºE) with maximum sustained winds of 80 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 97 km/h. It is forecast to move West at 20 km/h. Southwest Monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas.

FORECAST:
Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and possible occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds and lightning due to thunderstorm will be experienced over the regions of Eastern and Western Visayas.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies except for isolated light to occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds and lightning will prevail over the rest of the Visayas.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the the southwest will prevail over whole Visayas and the coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

OVER METRO CEBU:

Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 33°C

Source: PAGASA

 

 

About Press Release

An official statement issued to us giving information on a particular matter, events, etc.
Image Source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph
Related

Visayas Weather Forecast: August 18, 2017

Synopsis: Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is affecting Visayas. FORECAST: Cloudy skies with li...

Read more
Image Source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph
Related

Visayas Weather Forecast: August 17, 2017

Synopsis: Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is affecting Visayas. FORECAST: Cloudy skies with li...

Read more