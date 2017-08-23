Image Source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph Image Source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

Visayas Weather Forecast: August 23, 2017

Date Posted: August 23, 2017 | By Press Release

Visayas Weather Forecast: August 23, 2017

Date Posted: August 23, 2017 | By Press Release

Synopsis: Southwest Monsoon affecting Luzon.

FORECAST:
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies except for isolated light to occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds and lightning will prevail over the rest of the Metro Cebu and the rest of Visayas.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the Southwest will prevail over Western Visayas and coming from the South over the rest of Visayas and the coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

OVER METRO CEBU:

Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 33°C

Source: PAGASA

About Press Release

An official statement issued to us giving information on a particular matter, events, etc.
Image Source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph
Related

Visayas Weather Forecast: August 22, 2017

Synopsis: At 3:00 am today, the center of TROPICAL STORM “ISANG” was estimated based on ...

Read more
Image Source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph
Related

Visayas Weather Forecast: August 18, 2017

Synopsis: Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is affecting Visayas. FORECAST: Cloudy skies with li...

Read more