Visayas Weather Forecast: August 23, 2017

Synopsis: Southwest Monsoon affecting Luzon.

FORECAST:

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies except for isolated light to occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds and lightning will prevail over the rest of the Metro Cebu and the rest of Visayas.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the Southwest will prevail over Western Visayas and coming from the South over the rest of Visayas and the coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

OVER METRO CEBU:

Minimum Temperature: 25°C

Maximum Temperature: 33°C

Source: PAGASA