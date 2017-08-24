Visayas Weather Forecast: August 24, 2017

Synopsis: At 3:00 am today, a Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 670 km Northeast of Borongan, Eastern Samar (15.0N, 130.5E). Southwest monsoon affecting the Western section of Luzon.

FORECAST:

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and possible occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds and lightning due to thunderstorm will be experienced over Eastern Visayas.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies except for isolated light to occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds and lightning will prevail over rest of Visayas.

Light to moderate coming from the south will prevail over whole Visayas with slight to moderate seas.

OVER METRO CEBU:

Minimum Temperature: 25°C

Maximum Temperature: 32°C

