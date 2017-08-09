Visayas Weather Forecast: August 9, 2017

Synopsis: Southwest Monsoon is affecting the extreme Northern Luzon. Ridge of High Pressure Area (HPA) affecting the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

FORECAST: Metro Cebu and the rest of Visayas will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or chances of occasionally heavy rains, lightning and gusty winds due to thunderstorms.While, light to moderate winds coming from the South to Southwest will prevail over whole Visayas with slight to moderate seas.

OVER METRO CEBU:

Minimum Temperature: 26°C

Maximum Temperature: 33°C

High Tide Today: 11:53 AM….. 1.79 METER

Low Tide Today: 06:52 PM….. -0.08 METER

Source: PAGASA