Volunteers Flock to Help Repack Family Food Packs

About 1,878 individuals flock to the Visayas Disaster Response Center (VDRC) in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City to help in the repacking of family food packs.

Most of the volunteers are students from various universities and colleges in Metro Cebu namely, University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF); Mandaue City College (MCC); Cebu Technological University (CTU); University of the Visayas (UV); AMA Computer Learning Center (ACLC Mandaue); STI College Cebu; Cebu Normal University (CNU); University of San Carlos (USC), Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U); University of San Jose – Recoletos (USJ-R); University of Cebu – Lapulapu and Mandaue (UCLM); and Center for Industrial Technology and Enterprise (CITE).

“We are grateful and we appreciate the help of the volunteers in the repacking of family food packs at the VDRC,” said DSWD-7 Regional Director Ma. Evelyn B. Macapobre.

The DSWD 7 has been repacking family food packs to support the families affected by the Marawi clash.

“Even though we already have the mechanized production system, we still need people to put the goods in the box – 6 kilos rice, 4 canned sardines, 4 canned meat and 6 sachets of 3-in-1 coffee and ensure that the goods are properly placed and in order,” Macapobre added.

Aside from the student volunteers, personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) also render volunteer work.

Private organizations and individuals also help in the repacking.

“Since most of the students go to VDRC during weekends, our own DSWD-7 personnel volunteer to help during weekdays,” said Macapobre.

After regular office hours, DSWD-7 personnel from different programs and units go to VDRC to do voluntary work for at least two hours.