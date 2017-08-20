Sometimes, I get lost upon a cloud of tears

And blinding fog, to my eye would pierce;

But I know I only have to pause and pray,

Because Lord, You’re the Only Way.

When the waves of sorrow engulf my soul

And worry keeps me inside this gaunt hole;

I know that to You, everything I would lay

Because Lord, You’re the Only Way.

Sometimes the knife of rage would stab my heart

And my head feels like falling apart.

I canot find a way to mend them back but pray,

Because Lord, You’re the Only Way.

You’re the Only Road, I know; the Only Way,

Even if among a billion stars I’ll go astray,

You will still be there, ever near,

I will always remember that, as I whisper an earnest prayer.

