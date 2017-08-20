Sometimes, I get lost upon a cloud of tears
And blinding fog, to my eye would pierce;
But I know I only have to pause and pray,
Because Lord, You’re the Only Way.
When the waves of sorrow engulf my soul
And worry keeps me inside this gaunt hole;
I know that to You, everything I would lay
Because Lord, You’re the Only Way.
Sometimes the knife of rage would stab my heart
And my head feels like falling apart.
I canot find a way to mend them back but pray,
Because Lord, You’re the Only Way.
You’re the Only Road, I know; the Only Way,
Even if among a billion stars I’ll go astray,
You will still be there, ever near,
I will always remember that, as I whisper an earnest prayer.
