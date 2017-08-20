Image Source: Answers in Genesis Image Source: Answers in Genesis

You’re the Only Way

Date Posted: August 20, 2017 | By Metrocebu News Team

You’re the Only Way

Date Posted: August 20, 2017 | By Metrocebu News Team

Sometimes, I get lost upon a cloud of tears
And blinding fog, to my eye would pierce;
But I know I only have to pause and pray,
Because Lord, You’re the Only Way.

When the waves of sorrow engulf my soul
And worry keeps me inside this gaunt hole;
I know that to You, everything I would lay
Because Lord, You’re the Only Way.

Sometimes the knife of rage would stab my heart
And my head feels like falling apart.
I canot find a way to mend them back but pray,
Because Lord, You’re the Only Way.

You’re the Only Road, I know; the Only Way,
Even if among a billion stars I’ll go astray,
You will still be there, ever near,
I will always remember that, as I whisper an earnest prayer.

www.inspirationalarchive.com

About Metrocebu News Team

Image Source: North Shore United Methodist Church
Related

A Thankful Heart

The apostle Paul said, “Rejoice always, I say rejoice…In everything give thanks for this is the will...

Read more
Image Source: LinkedIn
Related

Power in the Key

A true event that changed my life forever. It was a typical day For me at North High School, Akron O...

Read more