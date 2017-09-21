186 Surfers Compete in 19th Siargao National Surfing Cup

A total of 186 surfers from the different regions of the country signed up to compete for the 19th National Surfing Cup that formally opened on Sept. 16, 2017 in Cloud 9, General Luna, Siargao Island.

This year’s Siargao National Surfing Cup is the first leg of the Philippine Surfing Championship Tour (PSCT) and 1500 (Grade 2) sanctioned event that will run until today Sept. 21, 2017.

According to PSCT President Luke Landrigan, this tour also includes the upcoming 2nd leg in Lanuza, Surigao del Sur, which is scheduled on Nov. 5-11, 2017; 3rd in Baler, Aurora on Nov. 29-Dec. 3, 2017; and the 4th leg will be in San Juan, La Union on Dec. 5-9, 2017.

The champion for the said surfing cup will receive P80,000; 2nd prize, P50,000; Equal 3rd (2), P25,000; Equal 5th (4), P10,000; and Equal 9th (8) will receive P5,000.

“The Philippine Surfing Championship Tour (PSCT) is the country’s first-ever and only professional surfing tournament. Patterned after the Word Surf League, surfers from all over the Philippines will tour around different surf spots to battle for the top spot in the national rankings,” said Landrigan.

Landrigan added, PSCT’s vision is to be the venue for professional surfing in the Philippines that follows the International Surfing Association (ISA) standards of competition, preparing Filipino athletes for the international stage while promoting camaraderie and unity of the surfing community. (SDR/PIA-Surigao del Norte)