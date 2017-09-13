400 Sogod Drug Surrenderers Finish Rehab Program

About 400 drug surrenderers of Sogod town, northern Cebu successfully completed the Unified and Simultaneous Community-Based Treatment and Rehabilitation Program implemented by the town’s local government unit (LGU).

Sogod LGU formally recognized its drug surrenderers as drug reformers in a ceremony held Sept. 8 at the municipal gym.

The program, with the help of the Cebu Provincial Government, aims to help drug surrenderers keep their drug-free status and let Sogoranons know that they are willing to give back to their community.

Still on its first phase, the rehab program ran for four months which consisted a month of support group training and three months of weekly sessions.

Each session involves reformers doing community service such as cleaning public areas and exercising with the citizens.

Sogod Mayor Lissa Marie Durano-Streegan was overjoyed to see 397 of 673 profiled surrenderers from 18 barangays graduate from the program’s first phase which will continue for two more phases in the coming months.

“You were found negative in all the drug tests. Ni-lahutay gyud mo. But of course, you will still be monitored,” she said.

Barangay Cabalawan had the most number of graduates with 43, closely followed by Brgy. Poblacion with 39.

Sogod is the second municipality of Cebu to implement this program following San Remigio town which yielded 821 graduates.

www.cebu.gov.ph