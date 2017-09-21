500 Drug Reformers to Light Up Argao’s Streets

More than 500 drug reformers will join the “Lakang sa Kahayag” activity during the Kasaulugan sa Argao 2017 festivities on Tuesday, September 26 at the southern town of Cebu Province.

Lakang sa Kahayag is a symbolic lighting of roadside torches by drug reformers to mark their victorious transformation and freedom from drug addiction.

This will also serve as their culmination activity and their promotion as part of the Wholestic Intervention Nurturing Narcotics Education Resources and Sustainability (WINNERS) program.

The program is in line with the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO)’s Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) project.

To realize the program, Argao Mayor Stanley Caminero partnered with Bartel N. Aballe, consultant of community-based drug treatment and rehabilitation program of San Remigio town, northern Cebu.

“This is in response to the call of President Rodrigo Duterte to address the problem of drug addiction in every town and barangay,” Caminero said.

Meanwhile, Argao also held its culmination activity for the stakeholders of the Doers of Change (DOC) program yesterday.

DOC is Argao’s 24-week program wherein drug surrenderers are monitored and tested for drug use.

Kasaulugan sa Argao 2017 is the 11-day fiesta celebration of Argao in honor of their patron Saint Michael the Archangel. On Sept. 23, the 54 Binibining Cebu candidates will showcase the town’s hand-woven fabric or hablon designed by Cebu-based designer Dexter Alazas.

