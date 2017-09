I don’t pray as much as I should. (The Bible tells us to pray without ceasing.)

When I do pray, it is often just a quick “thank you” to God for taking care of a small problem; but when problems get truly serious and I pray in earnest over an extended period of time, I am often blessed with a feeling of quiet confidence that God has taken on my burden.

When that happens, I know everything will be okay no matter how many setbacks I may face.

by BK

