AirAsia’s CreateCamp Reveals Five Finalists

Five students from Manila, Baguio, Cebu and Iloilo have been named finalists of #AirAsiaCreateCamp, the airline’s social media reality search for young, aspiring, and creative individuals who will showcase their best photography and videography skills to become part of AirAsia’s community of online storytellers.

The competition, which aims to develop and empower young Filipino talents by providing mentorship programs, technical know-how, and support, opened the search in July with over 500 entries received online. After an initial judging period, participants were narrowed down to 50 with select panel of judges declaring top 5 entries based on creativity, originality, and quality of storytelling.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Captain Dexter Comendador said, “We are amazed with the quality of work from these young talents and this competition highlights just how much talent and skills are just out there waiting to be discovered, supported, and be given a platform to shine. We are proud to bring finalist from Northern Luzon, Manila and Visayas to compete for the first-ever social media reality show.”

Paul Garrido from Mapua Institute of Technology; Raymond Baguilat from University of Baguio; Beatrice Paragas from University of the Philippines; Angela Cara Durano from De La Salle University in Cebu; and John Paul Saluba from University of Iloilo were named #AirAsiaCreate Camp finalists today at a press event held in Makati City.

The five finalists will travel to Bohol, Palawan, Tacloban, and the Cordilleras region and shall undergo rigid trainings and workshops over a month long period. Their journey will be documented and shared in AirAsia’s social media platforms and the public can vote for their favorite finalist. They will also be mentored by AirAsia storytellers namely, Patrick Martin, Kyrke Jaleco, Nella Lomotan, Ayen dela Torre, Rachel Halili, Javi Cang, Enzo Cruz, Benj Ramos and Paolo Cuarteron.

The grand winner will receive over 1million pesos worth of prizes composed of AirAsia Philippines flights to domestic and international destinations, Apple Macbook Pro 13, Nikon D5600, fully sponsored three days two-night stay at Amorita Resorts in Bohol, and will become an official member of AirAsia Storytellers community.

Keep updated with AirAsia’s CreateCamp search via #AirAsiaCreateCamp and #CreateCamp or go to the website.