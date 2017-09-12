AirAsia’s Red Hot Sale is back, fly from Cebu and Davao from as low as P217!

AirAsia’s red hot sale is back with promotional fares for Davao and Cebu now up for grabs from as low as P217 only.

Book seats via airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app from today until 17 September 2017 for travel between 1 March to 21 November 2018 to enjoy fares from as low as P217.00* for flights from/to Davao, Puerto Princesa, and Cebu.

More exciting deals also await travellers from Cebu to Kalibo, Davao, and Manila from as low as P690 only while promotional fares for Davao to Maila, Cebu, Kalibo, and Clark start from as low as P590 only.

AirAsia flights to international destinations are also up for grabs from as low as P1,599 for Davao to Kuala Lumpur and P1,990 for Cebu to Singapore, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and Incheon/Seoul.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Captain Dexter Comendador said, “AirAsia is continuously expanding our network in Cebu and Davao and now is the perfect time to enjoy great savings with our red hot sale available for both domestic and international routes including access to the AirAsia group’s massive network of 120 destinations across all Asean countries, Asia, Australia and beyond.”

The AirAsia Group is offering up to 5 million promo seats during the red hot sale period from today until 17 September 2017 for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Penang, Johor Bahru, Brunei, Lombok, Shantou, Kolkata, Phnom Penh, Pattaya, Osaka, Perth, and many more.

BIG Members get to enjoy priority access and will be able to make bookings on airasia.com and redeem flights starting from 0 BIG Points, exclusively via the BIG Loyalty mobile app from 10 September 2017 (0001h GMT +8). It’s free to sign up as a BIG Member via airasia.com, airasiabig.com or BIG Loyalty mobile app to redeem promo flights during this promotion.

AirAsia Group Chief Commercial Officer Siegtraund Teh said, “AirAsia continues to grow with more flights to even more destinations, making travel easier. We want our valued guests to be able to take full advantage of our unparalleled frequency to new, exciting places, so it is our great pleasure to offer up to five million promo seats in our biggest campaign ever to help them on their way.”

For latest updates on promotions and activities, please follow AirAsia on Twitter and Facebook.

* One-way base fare excluding taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply.