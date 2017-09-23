Aklan to Showcase Green Products

Aklan’s green products will take center stage with the conduct from September 25 to October 1 this year of the Aklan Green Product Expo 17 at the Event Center of SM City in Iloilo.

The showcase will be staged by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) – Aklan with the theme “Go Green! Go Natural!” highlighting craftsmanship and green innovative designs of Aklanon entrepreneurs.

DTI-Aklan OIC Provincial Director Ma. Carmen Iturralde said that some 31 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) together with partner LGUs in Aklan will join the 7-day expo.

It will feature festive season decorative, naturally-dyed wearables, trendy fashion accessories, home and office items using indigenous fibers and reprocessed wood, and Aklan’s well-known meat and bakery products.

There will be an opening program on September 25 at 2:00 p.m. with Aklan’s top officials, DTI officers, Provincial Small and Medium Enterprise Development Council (PMSMEDC), and local exhibitors expected to grace it from 10 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The yearly marketing event is organized by DTI-Aklan with Hugod Aklanon Producers Association, Inc., and the Provincial Government of Aklan in partnership with the PMSMEDC.

Iturralde said this year’s expo targets to earn P7 million. Some 60 new products and product designs will be introduced to target buyers.

Last year, the same marketing event which was also held in the venue, earned P6.8 million. (JSC/VGV/PIA6 Aklan)