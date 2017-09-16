ASEAN PR Network Releases Keynotes & Initial Speaker Details for ASEAN PR Conference 2017 in September

To celebrate the ASEAN’s 50th Anniversary, ASEAN PR Network and the Global Alliance of Public Relations and Communications Management will host the ASEAN PR Conference 2017 this year. This first-ever public relations conference on a global scale in Asia, will take place on the 20-23 September 2017 at The Trans Resort, Bali. Entitled “Communicating ASEAN’s Global Competitivenes,” the conference will sum up a road map on how PR and communications can help ASEAN earn more recognition among the global and regional communities of nations. Conference registration is underway. To register or discover more, please visit the website.

“The theme of the conference touches several key development aspects and it is our duty to ensure seamless and active participations, productive sessions, and sharing knowledge in a fun and enjoyable atmosphere,” said Ermiel Thabrani, Conference Director of ASEAN PR Conference 2017.

The 3-day conference will bring up to 36 major figures across the region, including Indonesia, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Australia. Speaker line-up as below:

H.E. Rudiantara, Minister of Communication and Information Technology (Indonesia), will speak from an Indonesian perspective about communicating in public sphere to remedy digital radicalism and how ICT can use Public Relations to foster public and small business startups in ASEAN.

Tito Karnavian, National Police Chief of Indonesia, will talk about Cyber Crime Preventional Education. Educating the people to be cyber courteous and how PR and communications can help the public build cyber literacy and courtesy.

Chairul Tanjung, CEO of CT Corp and former Coordinating Minister of Economic of Indonesia, will explain PR, Media landscape in Indonesia and Business Communication Leadership.

Prof. Gregor Halff, Professor and Deputy Dean at Singapore Management University & Co-Chair ASEAN PR Conference Committee, will explain how association leaders sustain their associations and business.

Krishnasamy Bhavani, Managing Director International PR Training Pte Ltd, Former President of the Institute of Public Relations of Singapore and APRN Honorary Council Member (Singapore) will discuss the reshaping of ASEAN’s image in a global community.

Ramon R. Osorio, Former Head Corporate Communication at ABS- CBN, Former President of Public Relations Society of The Philippines, will explain PR competencies and abilities in ASEAN and globally.

Ma. Lourdes N. Tiquia, CEO PUBLiCUS Asia, Inc (Phillippines), will talk about political communications in ASEAN.

Nutthaboon Pornrattanacharoen, Vice President, Academics, Thailand PR Association, will explain the refining of ASEAN brand in a global context.

Jennifer Muir, National President of the Public Relations Institute of Australia & Chief Counsel Primary Communication (Australia), will explain how to build a strong reputation in a competitive world.

H.E. Mr. Xu Bu — Ambassador China to ASEAN Mission (China) will explain the challenges to investor relations in a rising ASEAN region.

The conference will commence with a special workshop for leaders of regional PR associations, a presentation session for research papers from the academic communities, a Welcome Reception, Gala Dinner, and Cultural Night. Around 150 top brains in the field of Public Relations and Communication will convene at the three-day event at The Trans Resort in Seminyak area. Single-day and three-day passes are available. For more information visit the website.