Balluun Expands its Presence to Asia

Balluun, a leader in B2B social commerce marketplaces, has launched its first branch office in China as part of the implementation of its growth strategy. Located in Hong Kong and under the leadership of Vander NG, Chinese citizen and Director Business Development Asia, the new office will aim to take the B2B exhibition and event business across Greater China and the ASEAN to the next level.

Vander NG has more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry and has held similar positions at IBM Software, Oracle and CA Technologies. He has been involved in the development and implementation of sales strategies in various B2B markets and in the successful launch of several technology start-ups in the field of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). He holds a Bachelor of Social Science in Statistics from the University of Hong Kong.

“We are pleased that with Vander NG a pioneer in B2B e-commerce has joined Balluun. His experience in the field of digital transformation, especially in the Asian market, is very important for Balluun. This region offers great potential for Balluun’s innovative B2B marketplaces,” emphasizes Roland Kümin, CEO.

With an exhibition area of almost 180,000 square meters, Hong Kong is a centre of the Asian trade fair industry. The trade fair business contributes an annual volume of more than HKD 40 billion, about 2% of Hong Kong’s GDP. Around 120 trade fairs are held annually in Hong Kong, 35 of which are organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. Between January and August 2017, more than half a million visitors (+9% compared with the previous year), around 25,000 exhibitors (+5%) and around 26,000 buyers (+17%) attended a trade fair of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

Balluun – Powering the Future of Business Networks

Balluun is changing the international B2B market with its industry-specific social networking platforms, on which wholesalers and retailers, exporters and importers as well as suppliers and buyers can exchange business information and offers while networking and contacting each other directly. Balluun thus promotes and ensures efficient and effective B2B trading around the globe at all times. With more than 40,000 members on five different marketplaces, the Balluun365 platform with its established SaaS technology provides an open and scalable Cloud-to-Mobile architecture. The Balluun subscription model is designed for strategic partnerships and supports cost-effective marketing with efficient, well-frequented, industry-specific marketplaces.