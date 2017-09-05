BPOs to Hire Senior High Grads Next Year

The lack of college graduates in school years 2018 and 2019 has prompted Cebu’s information technology- business process organization (IT-BPO) to scout for new talents from among the fresh senior high school finishers.

Jun Sa-a, managing director of Cebu –IT Business Process Management Organization (CIB-O), said that most IT companies are willing to hire high school graduates who wished to worked in the industry.

“Right now we are doing a career caravan in different senior high schools in Cebu, because lately the IT BPM (information technology- business process management ) companies have confirmed that they are willing to hire senior high school graduates,” said Sa-a.

Cebu Governor Hilario P. Davide III expressed support to CIB-O’s career caravan during a meeting with the BPO companies last August 31, where Sa-a and Ayala vice president Francis Monera also attended.

Provincial Board member Edsel Galeos, chairman of the Committee on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), also attended the meeting between Capitol and representatives from multi-national BPO companies in Cebu.

Last year, the Philippines embarked on the full nationwide implementation of the senior high school program (grade 11 to12). The first batch of senior high schools will graduate in 2018.

Through their career caravan they are inviting senior high graduates to consider jobs in the outsourcing industry, Sa-a said.

Sa-a, also the executive director of Cebu Educational Development Foundation for Information Technology, explained that last May 22, they registered the organization as CIB-O in support to the IT BPO industry of Cebu.

“We support outsourcing industry of Cebu and at the same time partner and collaborate with the province on certain projects wherein we can help in the development of the talent so that we can have more talents with the IT BPMO,” Sa-a told the Provincial Information Office (PIO).

“Senior high graduates are already 18 years old and they are employable. That’s why the company is also willing to accept them,” he added.

The implementation of K12 in the education system, or the additional two years in the ten-year stay of elementary and secondary students, has created a vacuum that results in the delay of college graduates.

