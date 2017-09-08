Bryan Singer Helms British Rock Band Queen Biopic Movie- “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Coming to life soon on the big screen is the story of the phenomenal and iconic British rock band Queen in “Bohemian Rhapsody” starring Rami Malek, directed by Bryan Singer and produced by Graham King.

“Freddie Mercury was larger than life and seeing Rami completely transform into him has only further solidified that he is the perfect choice for this role. Between Bryan’s innovative direction, Rami’s extraordinary talent and the incredible team we’ve assembled, I couldn’t be more excited to see the remarkable story of Freddie Mercury and Queen’s iconic songs coming to life,” shares King.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is a 20th Century Fox/New Regency film coming to Philippine theaters soon.