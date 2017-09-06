Capitol Redefines Public Service through CCLA

To redefine public service, the Cebu Provincial Government through the PAD-Human Resource Management Office (HRMO) launched another program under the Program on Rewards and Incentives for Service Excellence (PRAISE) which aims to promote leadership among its public servants and employees.

The Capitol Citizenship and Leadership Academy (CCLA) 2017 is a learning and development program consisted of modules focused on character-building, competence and skill enhancement, as well as fundamentals to leadership and citizenry development.

These modules were designed to invigorate the leadership principles of the participants which will influence their creativity and critical thinking and translated into their work.

“Ultimately, the goal of CCLA is to ignite the burning passion of the participants in their accountability and shared obligation to partake in the nation-building process not only in the Capitol but to the whole society,” said HRMO chief Bonifer Nacorda.

“We want to instill the different character and competence principles that are highly relevant especially amid the routinely works that they do in their offices,” he added.

Nacorda further expressed that “through this initiative, we are very optimistic to take the workforce of Cebu Capitol into a higher pedestal of morale. We wanted to make our employees as models of public servants with integrity; and individuals that have stronger sense of leadership and social-awareness.”

The first cycle of the CCLA will be participated by 30 job order personnel of different offices of the Capitol held every Friday from September until November of this year.

Participants were carefully chosen through their Performance Appraisal, job functions, as well as the approval of their supervisors and department heads.

CCLA is in partnership with the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI) – Eduardo Aboitiz Development Study Center which will facilitate the modules of the program.

The first module of the program started last September 1-2, 2017 with Chevrolet Philippines’ co-founder Selene Lee Yu as the guest speaker. (HRMO)

