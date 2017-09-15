Capitol to Host 1st HR Convention

The Cebu Provincial Government, through the Human Resource Management Office (HRMO), will host the first-ever Human Resource (HR) Convention at the Capitol Social Hall on September 26, 2017 with the theme “Understanding People.”

The convention aims to bring together people managers of the provincial government to learn from experts, observe best practices, and reflect on how to replicate these to increase efficiency and effective operations in the Capitol.

“Human resource is the most important resource in any organization yet there is no venue for people managers of the Capitol to discuss on how to effectively harness their people management knowledge and skills,” said HRMO chief Bonifer Nacorda.

“We consider this gap as an opportunity to share experiences and learn vicariously,” he added.

Experts on different subject matters are lined-up as speakers on relevant and trending topics in people management.

Erwin C. Cudis, M.Psyc., M.H.R.M., an HR & Training Consultant and Faculty at the University of San Carlos’ (USC) Department of Psychology, will talk about “Understanding Generation Gaps.”

He will share tips specifically on how to address generational gaps in the workplace and how to effectively deal with each generation cluster.

To talk about mental health, Ma. Yllen G. Agpasa, M.A., R.P., a Psychologist of the 53rd Engr. Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, will share about “Staying Sane at Work: Promoting Mental Health.”

She will uncover work challenges affecting mental health and share tips in dealing with colleagues or bosses with mental health concerns.

Another psychologist and faculty of USC Department of Psychology, Mr. Niel Steve M. Kintanar, M.A., R.P. will tackle “Positive Psychology” which includes basic concepts and benefits relating to Positive Psychology, and how to apply it at work.

A forum on “How to be a Transformational Leader?” will be held in the afternoon. Resource speakers from different fields will share and exchange ideas and views, and engage the attendees on the topic.

The forum will be joined by Atty. Ariel B. Bacatan, Acting Director III of the Civil Service Commission – Region VII; Dr. Mary Ann M. Dimabayao, OIC of the Public Affairs Office of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport; Mr. Nelson M. Judaya, Regional Marketing Director of Jollibee Foods Corporation; and Mr. Rex Paolo C. Colina, Campus Registrar of PAREF Springdale School.

More than 200 representatives from Capitol departments, offices, hospitals, and local government units will be attending the convention.

“For the first time, elected officials, department heads, administrative officers, and others have convened to understand the most important asset in their respective teams which are the people,” said Nacorda.

The convention is in support to the Philippine Civil Service Anniversary, an annual celebration spearheaded by the Civil Service Commission.

This month-long celebration, currently in its 117th year, works with the theme “Tugon sa Hamon ng Pagbabago: Malasakit ng Lingkod Bayani.” (HRMO)

