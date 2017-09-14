Cash for Work Project: 164 IDPs from Marawi City Receive Assistance

After the 10-day work offered by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Central Visayas to the internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Marawi City, the evacuees received their cash assistance on Sept. 12, 2017.

In partnership with the Cebu City Government, the IDPs were given the opportunity to work at the Visayas Disaster Response Center (VDRC) for 10 days since August 23 to September 8, 2017, as part of the assistance extended by the DSWD and the local government unit.

A total of 264 registered families and 1,148 individuals were recorded to have transferred to Cebu City from Marawi City at the height of the clash. Through this partnership, 190 IDPs have been included in the cash for work project.

The DSWD approved an amount of Php 380,000.00 for the 190 persons to work at the VDRC.

The IDPs will receive Php 200 for 8 hours work a day from Monday to Friday.

Thus, each of them will receive Php 2, 000 for 10 days work. The Cebu City Government counterparts some basic needs of the evacuees like water, food, clothes and personal hygiene kit and the like.

Presently,164 IDPs have been working at the VDRC.

Former Cebu City councilor Leah Japson, now the head of the Cebu City’s Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) has encouraged the IDPs to finish the 10 work days since it is allotted for them. She said those who have not completed the working days can still comply with it as long as the budget is still available.

The Cebu City Government has provided for the IDPs free transportation. They are being ferried through the Cebu City’s Kaoshiung Bus from the pick-up points like the National Commission of Muslim Filipinos in Barangay Mambaling and Cebu City Hall to the VDRC in Mandaue City and vice versa.