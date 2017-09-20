Cebu, Fujian Establish Friendly Relations

The Cebu Provincial Government opened its doors to delegates of Fujian Province, China last September 15 with Cebu First Lady Jobel Angan-Davide as one of the hosts.

“In behalf of my husband Gov. Hilario P. Davide III, Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale and the Cebu Provincial Government, malipayong pag-abot sa Kapitolyo,” said Mrs. Davide as she welcomed more than 40 Fujian Province officials and businessmen.

Mr. Liang Jianyong, head of Fujian delegation and Secretary General of Communist Party of China (CPC) in Fujian, also expressed their gratitude to Cebu Province for the warm welcome.

Jianyong, a member of the standing committee of CPC Fujian Province, and his eight officials met with three Provincial Board (PB) members and six Capitol department heads led by Provincial Administrator Mark Tolentino.

“If we don’t make business with Cebu, it is our loss,” he told Cebu officials through his interpreter.

Jianyong invited Gov. Davide to visit Fujian Province where the famous City of Xiamen is located.

He also encouraged Capitol tourism officials to do a promotions seminar and exposition in Fujian to introduce Cebu as a tourist destination.

City of Xiamen is known for its mild climate, Hokkien culture and colonial architecture with its relatively low pollution, making it as China’s most romantic leisure city.

Simultaneous to their meeting, Cebu Investment and Promotions Office (CIPO) organized a business matching and networking activity between Cebu entrepreneurs and Fujian businessmen.

After the meeting and business matching, Mrs. Davide invited the whole Fujian delegation to a dinner of a mix Asian cuisine with roast suckling pig or lechon as one of the dinner’s main dish.

Other guests present during the welcome dinner were representatives from the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas and the Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

“At the heart of almost all progressive places (cities) in the Philippines is a major trading center we refer to as Chinatown, and Cebu we believe is one big Chinatown,” said Mrs. Davide in her welcome speech.

To fully explain how deeply-rooted the Chinese influence is in our Filipino culture, she said that Chinese values, customs and traits are heavily laced in ours such as strong family ties, high respect for the elders, and our love for Chinese cuisine – siomai, lumpia and ticoy.

Jianyong said that Fujian and Cebu’s friendship will serve as an important path in the friendly relations between China and the Philippines.

“Fujian-Cebu cooperation in the field of economy, trade, tourism, culture, and education will make better contribution and become a highlight for a friendly cooperation between China and the Philippines,” he said.

Mrs. Davide also announced that a Sugbo Chinese Heritage Museum is set to open next year which will serve as a repository of relics that celebrates the long standing relationship of Cebu and China.

“Maybe you could visit the museum on your next trip to Cebu,” she told the guests.

“Now we are moving in a very correct direction as we will push forward and go further in this direction so that both sides can realize a more win-win cooperation in the future,” the Chinese Secretary General said.

Capitol band and cultural dancers provided entertainment to the tune of Sinulog and “I Love Cebu” during the welcome dinner.

