Cebu Hosts the 26th Visayas Area Business Conference (VABC)

Business Chambers from all over the Visayas converge in Cebu this September for the 26th Visayas Area Business Conference (VABC) 2017. The key conference in the region, VABC is organized by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI). It is an annual project that brings together business leaders and influencers from all over the Visayas to tackle pertinent trends, issues and ideas.

The theme, “Connecting ideas. Connecting economies.” was chosen by this year’s Working Committee to emphasize the need for connectivity in both the virtual (idea) space and the physical space (infrastructure and technology). It is also about the importance of business networks, synchronicity and connections in order to bring inclusive growth to the region.

In a press conference last Friday, 26th VABC Chair & CCCI Past President Dr. Edward Gaisano said that the theme would serve as the individual, professional purpose of an entrepreneur in connecting to their business advocacy.

With 23 local chambers in Visayas, incumbent President Melanie C. Ng further stated that this business conference is a way of finding a way of connectivity to be able to collaborate more the products and services with the rest of the chambers.

Hosted by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in partnership with PCCI, the event promises to be one of the most exciting regional conferences to date with top-tier speakers such as Amb. Gregory Slayton, Managing Director, Slayton Capital, Member of the Board of Advisors at Google, Salesforce.com and Bloom Energy; Chester Cokaliong, Founder and CEO of Cokaliong Shipping Lines; Senator, boxing legend and International celebrity Hon. Manny Pacquiao; Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri; Mr. Cecilio K. Pedro, President of Lamoiyan Corporation; Mr. Jose “Joey” Ma. Concepcion III, President & Chief Executive Officer of RFM Corp. and Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Dr. Victoria “Vicki” Gonzales Belo, President & Medical Director of Belo Medical Group.

As Guest of Honor and Speaker, the conference will feature an address from H.E. Zhao Jianhua, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of the Philippines.

There will be more resource speakers, talks and activities during the two-day conference from September 28-29, 2017, happening at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino plus other venues: Alta Vista Golf & Country Club for the golf tournament and Golden Prince Hotel & Suites for the Chamber Management Workshop.

The VABC’s Committees are led by Overall Chairman Dr. Edward Gaisano. For the Program & Program Flow Committee is to be chaired by Vice President for Business Development and Management Services Division Virgilio “Nonoy” Espeleta; Michelle Varron, Publicity & Promotions Committee Chair; Vice President for Membership Development Division Christian Paroan chairs Registration & Documentation Committee, Past President Tess Chan & Trustee Benny Que as Venue Management Committee Chairs ; Mr. Nimrod Quiñones as Golf Tournament Committee Chair; Ways & Means Committee Chair is to be chaired by Past President Prudgie Gesta & Board Treasurer Ronald Po; Ms. Meanne Solomon & Consul Antonio Chiu as Exhibition and Expo Committee Chairs; Mr. Felix Taguiam, Bert Mendoza and Vice President for External Affairs and Relations Division Teodoro B. Locson, Jr. will chair Logistics, Transportation and Hotel Accommodation Committee and for the Chamber Management Workshop will be handled by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

By connecting ideas and economies, this year’s VABC held in Cebu hopes to bring together the different business chambers in a united front to work towards a vibrant and cohesive business ecosystem.

Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Area Vice President for Visayas and CCCI Past President Jose Ng shared that 3 years ago, the 23rd VABC was held at Cebu and hosted by Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry.