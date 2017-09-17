Cebu Landmasters Brings Casa Mira to Sibulan, Negros Oriental

Number 1 local housing developer Cebu Landmasters brings the Casa Mira-cle to Sibulan, Negros Oriental as an upshot of the success of the different Casa Mira projects in Cebu.

Living true to its promise of giving more for the Filipino family, Cebu Landmasters (CLI) presents its 4th Casa Mira development, the Casa Mira Coast.

Located 5 minutes from the Dumaguete Airport and walking distance to the shoreline, Casa Mira Coast is a 5.3-hectare residential subdivision with 550 townhouse units.

“More for the Filipino Family” is our thrust for Casa Mira, and we are very happy to have it in Sibulan with Casa Mira Coast, said CLI Chairman and CEO Mr. Jose Soberano III.

CLI’s first project in Negros Oriental boasts of generous amenities. Families will enjoy Casa Mira Coast’s clubhouse with an adult and kiddie pool, landscaped areas, multi-purpose court, and playground.

A 24-hour security system, gate with guardhouse, a 12m wide main road, a chapel and project management services are also offered for your security and convenience.

Casa Mira Coast with its bigger spaces and myriad amenities, gives you the opportunity to provide your family a place you can call your own home.

Each townhouse unit includes a toilet and bath, bathroom fixtures with shower, water closet, lavatory, wall and ceiling finish, individual water meters, kitchen countertop and base cabinet, and car port.

Units have floor areas ranging from 38 to 58 sqm with lot sizes of between 48 and 78 sqm.

This latest residential offering by the publicy-listed real estate developer is situated in the town famed for its coral reefs of Ajong. The town of Sibulan is also home to the Balinsasayao Twin Lakes Nature Park.

“If your dream home is one that’s right by the sea, then Casa Mira’s ideal location near Sibulan’s coastal area should be the perfect choice,” said Mr. Soberano.

To know more about this coastal community, you can reach CLI by phone at (032) 231-4914 or its website and official social media accounts: FB and Instagram.