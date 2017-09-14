Centenarian gets P50k from Capitol

Andrica Padigos, 102 years old, received a surprise birthday gift from Vice Gov. Agnes A. Magpale, a check amounting to P 50,000 for being a centenarian at the Cebu Provincial Capitol Tuesday, Sept. 12.

A great grandmother of 33, Andrica shared that she doesn’t drink milk, only coffee and sikwati (cocoa) every day before going about her daily routine.

Despite her age, she has never gone to a doctor or a dentist adding that she never gave birth in a hospital. She also believed that her teeth will naturally fall out over time.

Although she never went to school her entire life due to the great distance from her home, she was able to learn how to read especially prayers and novenas.

Her only regret is not having her husband by her side to celebrate this momentous occasion since he passed away five years ago.

Magpale shared her happiness with the Province helping out the senior citizens sector especially the indigents.

“Ato man gyud ni gitagad ang mga senior citizens kay sama sa ato gisaad, ang lalawigan sa Sugbo ubos sa kagamhanan ni Governor Junjun Davide adunay gyud programa sa tanang sector alang sa kalambuan sa tanang Sugboanon,” she said.

