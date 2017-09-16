Image Source: Sabmiller India Image Source: Sabmiller India

CEOs of Leading Beer, Wine and Spirits Producers to Develop New Responsible Marketing Standards for Digital Channels

Date Posted: September 16, 2017 | By PR Newswire

CEOs of Leading Beer, Wine and Spirits Producers to Develop New Responsible Marketing Standards for Digital Channels

Date Posted: September 16, 2017 | By PR Newswire

As the CEOs of the leading beer, wine and spirits producers, we are stewards of many of the world’s most popular brands and we are proud employers who take this obligation seriously. That is why we are determined to continue to work collectively to make a real difference and set and live up to high standards of responsibility for our industry.

IARD-CEOs

Today we announce our further commitment to develop, in collaboration with others, new robust responsible marketing standards for digital channels that represent best-practice in this rapidly-changing field.

Information technology is changing our world faster than at any time in history and the explosion of digital channels has transformed the way in which people understand and interact with our brands. This is now the arena where our consumers want to engage with us. Although we have achieved significant progress in strengthening and expanding marketing codes of practice, digital media presents evolving opportunities with improved consumer insights, better data and technology. We are determined to use these opportunities to set robust responsibility standards for digital marketing that take account of the changing landscape and reassure others that we direct our advertising only to those adults who can lawfully buy our products.

By working with our marketers internally, agencies and social media companies we believe we can create these rigorous standards for our industry and potentially for others.

We know we can achieve more together than we can by working separately, and we welcome the opportunity to play a full and proactive role in further reducing the harmful use of alcohol in support of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Signed: 

Carlos Brito

Ceet ‘t Hart

Alexandre Ricard

Chief Executive, AB InBev

Chief Executive, Carlsberg Group

Chief Executive, Pernod Ricard

Naoki Izumiya

Ivan Menezes

Chief Executive, Asahi Group

Chief Executive, Diageo

Mike Dolan

Jean-Francois Van Boxmeer

Chief Executive, Bacardi Limited

Chief Executive, Heineken

Matt Shattock

Yoshinori Isozaki

Chief Executive, Beam Suntory

Chief Executive, Kirin Holdings Company

Paul Varga

Mark Hunter

Chief Executive, Brown-Forman

Chief Executive, Molson Coors

About PR Newswire

Image Source: 2.O Magazine
Related

SM is Most Trusted Brand in Philippine Trust Index 2017

SM has emerged as the top trusted and most popular brand in the country based on the 5th Philippine ...

Read more
Image Source: Twitchy Finger Photography
Related

Company Offers Brand New Way for Private Owners to Sell

A leading diamond information platform is offering a new way for private owners to sell their diamon...

Read more