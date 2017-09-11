ConvenientPower Systems Launches World First Wireless Charging In Smart Imaging Mobile Phone Sleeve

ConvenientPower Systems announced an industry-first wireless charging design for the 360-degree smartphone camera, ION360 U™. The new wireless charging accessory is the first of its kind available on the market, and provides an innovative solution for today’s power-hungry social media, photo and video applications.

ConvenientPower Systems’ wireless charging simultaneously charges both the smartphone and the detachable camera, and represents a milestone in charging convenience for today’s smart mobile lifestyle.

“The ION360 U is the only smartphone platform delivering seamless 360 photo, video and live streaming with new dimensions of speed and convenience in social media sharing and wireless charging,” said Giovanni Tomaselli, President and Founder, ION360 Group.

“By implementing wireless charging into the smartphone battery case, the functionality of the smartphone wireless charging option is extended when the phone and the 360-degree camera accessory are connected,” noted Camille Tang, President, ConvenientPower Systems. “The growth of power-hungry applications like experience-sharing on social media, and immersive 360 video create the need to always be charged, wirelessly, and while on the go. This new wireless charging design for the smartphone camera meets this need.”

ION360 U’s wireless charging photo and video live streaming smartphone battery case is available for select iPhone and Galaxy models and is Qi compatible.