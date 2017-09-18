CV Conducts First ECCD Consultative Forum

With the ECCD F1K Program well underway in its implementation, the National Nutrition Council Region VII conducted its first ECCD F1K Consultative Forum on 14 September 2017 at the Golden Valley Hotel, Cebu City.

Said forum discussed salient matters such as presentation of accomplishments as shared by the Municipal Nutrition Action Officers’ (MNAOs) covered by the program namely Dalaguete, Santa Fe and Tuburan and the Provincial level, as well as the findings of the Regional Technical Assistance Monitoring and Evaluation (TAME) visits, implementation updates and the presentation of the ECCD F1K Supplemental Memorandum of Agreement.

ECCD F1K Provincial Nutrition Program Coordinator Mr. Retz Pol O. Pacalioga congratulated the municipalities for having barangay nutrition action plans which served as framework for their implementation of the nutrition program with most of them having been allocated budget. NPC Dr. Parolita A. Mission commended the ECCD F1K implementers for their accomplishments despite the challenges each and every local government unit is facing.

The said forum was attended by 23 participants composed of representatives from the ECCD technical working group, ECCD focal persons from the province of Cebu and the municipalities of Dalaguete, Santa Fe and Tuburan.

Likewise, the said forum was conducted back-to-back with the ECCD F1K Phase 1 Training of Trainers that covered the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) – Package for the Improvement of Nutrition of Young children (PINOY) module. The DOST-PINOY is comprised of discussion on basic nutrition, safe pregnancy, infant and young child feeding, meal planning and food safety.

The training, done on 15 September 2017 was organized to help local community health and nutrition workers promote proper nutrition in their respective localities particularly for the roll-out barangay trainings which will be held on October this year.

