Daily Prayers are Heaven’s Stairs

The “Stairway” rises “Heaven high”-

The “steps” are dark and steep,

In weariness we climb them

As we stumble, fall and weep…

And many times we falter

Along the “path of prayer”

Wondering if You hear us

And if You really care…

Oh, give us some assurance,

Restore our faith anew,

So we can keep on climbing

The “Stairs of Prayer” to You-

For we are weak and wavering,

Uncertain and unsure,

And only meeting You in prayer

Can help us to endure

All life’s trials and troubles

It’s sickness, pain and sorrow,

And give us strength and courage

To face and meet tomorrow!

www.inspirationalarchive.com