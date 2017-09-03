Daily Prayers are Heaven’s Stairs

The “Stairway” rises “Heaven high”-
The “steps” are dark and steep,
In weariness we climb them
As we stumble, fall and weep…
And many times we falter
Along the “path of prayer”
Wondering if You hear us
And if You really care…
Oh, give us some assurance,
Restore our faith anew,
So we can keep on climbing
The “Stairs of Prayer” to You-
For we are weak and wavering,
Uncertain and unsure,
And only meeting You in prayer
Can help us to endure
All life’s trials and troubles
It’s sickness, pain and sorrow,
And give us strength and courage
To face and meet tomorrow!
