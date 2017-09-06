DOE to Bring “E-Power Mo!” to Visayas

The Department of Energy (DOE) will bring the E-Power Mo Campaign to Cebu City on September 7 at the Marco Polo Hotel.

This is in line with DOE’s commitment to empower energy consumers and stakeholders.

“We empower energy consumers and stakeholders through education on their energy options, so that they can make informed choices,” said Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi.

“Through E-Power Mo, we can provide the people from the Visayas vital information on recent developments in the energy sector, including but not limited to policies, programs and plans,” he added.

The E-Power Mo Energy Investment Forum and Stakeholders Conference will highlight energy programs, opportunities, development plans and policies, financing and best practices.

There will be six breakout sessions on the following energy topics:

Breakout Session 1: Downstream Oil and Natural Gas Sector, which will include discussions on the Philippine National Standards for petroleum, standards compliance monitoring for consumer safety and protection and the development plans in the emerging natural gas industry.

Breakout Session 2: Upstream Sector, which will zero in on matters surrounding the proposed “Philippine Conventional Energy Contracting Round” for coal at petroleum.

Breakout Session 3: Renewable Energy (RE) Sector, which will cover latest RE policies, such as net-metering, green energy option and renewable portfolio standards.

Breakout Session 4: Power Sector, which will focus on the merits of the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) policy. The implementation of RCOA intends to provide consumers more power to choose their electricity suppliers.

Breakout Session 5: Alternative Fuels and Energy Efficiency Sector, which will involve presentation of roadmaps for energy efficiency and alternative fuels, energy management systems, and programs on auto-LPG, electric vehicles and emerging energy technologies.

Breakout Session 6: Consumer Sector, which will consist of various consumer concerns, including the understanding of the energy supply chain, energy safety practices and labeling program gender and development in the energy sector, RE as energy of the future, and lastly, making of an energy smart consumer.

The conference will also launch the documentary “Lampara ng Pangarap” (Lampara sa Pangandoy in Cebuano) which tackles options in coping with energy poverty using alternative energy technology and solutions.

Around 700 participants from the energy, stakeholders, and consumer sectors are expected to join the activity.

Last July, the DOE launched E-Power Mo in partnership with the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) and Philippine Information Agency (PIA) at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City. (PIA-7/Cebu)