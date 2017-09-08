DPWH Fast Tracks 6 Major Flood Control Projects

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has recently kicked off a P240-million flood control system which is seen to alleviate the problem of overflowing and erosions along Subang Daku River in Southern Leyte.

DPWH Region 8 Director Edgar Tabacon said that the project development along the largest watercourse in the province which cuts through the town of Sogod includes six (6) flood control structures costing above P40 million each in the river sections of Hibod-Hibod, Kanangkaan, San Juan, San Vicente, Suba, and Zone 3.

“The DPWH-Southern Leyte District Engineering Office (SLDEO) is prioritizing the implementation of these flood control projects which are strategically prioritized in critical sections and populated villages along Subang Daku River to protect the growing community of Sogod town.”

Aside from the six (6) projects being undertaken, DPWH-SLDEO is also planning to extend the flood control system to the whole stretch of Subang Daku River to protect other villages vulnerable to flooding.

“The flood control system is always included in our priority development projects and we vow to construct more riverbank protection in the future,” Tabacon said. (DPWH)